Scrub Typhus Alert: Three Positive Cases Detected in Himachal Pradesh

Three of four suspected scrub typhus cases have tested positive at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), authorities confirmed on Monday.

Dr. Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent of IGMC, stated that patients are under treatment, with precautions in place to prevent complications. Scrub typhus is a seasonal disease, peaking during monsoon months in Himachal Pradesh. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as high fever or unexplained rashes.

Early detection is crucial to prevent severe complications, according to health experts. An advisory has been issued for high-risk areas, encouraging people to avoid overgrown bushes and maintain cleanliness. Additionally, Himachal Pradesh's healthcare sector advanced with the launch of a robot-assisted surgical facility, inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, which performed its first prostate cancer surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)