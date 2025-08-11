Nagoya and Bengaluru Forge Economic Ties through Joint Declaration

In a landmark move to strengthen economic cooperation, leadership from Nagoya City, Japan, and Bengaluru, Karnataka, cemented their partnership through a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Monday. The document, formalized at Vikas Soudha, aims to bolster sister-city relations with strategic economic initiatives, according to an official press release.

The agreement delineates various cooperation areas, particularly focusing on information sharing about industrial trends. This initiative seeks to intensify economic engagement, enabling business enterprises and stakeholders to access crucial industrial insights. The cities will mutually encourage entrepreneurial ventures and business expansions, especially in sectors with inherent strengths.

Further, the JDI emphasizes human resource development, advocating for collaboration between universities and similar institutions to enhance regional economic growth. BBMP Administrator Tushar Giri Nath expressed optimism that this partnership would invite more Nagoya-based companies to Bengaluru. BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao echoed these sentiments, viewing the JDI as a catalyst for attracting Japanese investment into Bengaluru.

