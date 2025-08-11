Empowering Future Leaders: Youth Parliament's Digital Revolution

The Youth Parliament Programme, managed by India's Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, has successfully involved over half a million students from Delhi schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and various universities and colleges. This was disclosed by Dr. L Murugan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information & Broadcasting, in a written statement to the Rajya Sabha.

Unlike state-centric competitions, this program utilizes the organizational structures of partner institutions. To expand its reach, the ministry launched a web portal for the National Youth Parliament Scheme (NYPS), enabling widespread participation. This platform allows educational bodies and citizens across the country to engage through Institutional, Group, and Individual Participation.

The NYPS portal offers comprehensive guidelines for conducting Youth Parliament sittings, with the ability to share event documentation and receive digital certificates. Additionally, it provides e-training materials like guidelines on model debates and business scripts, accessible to all users for improved understanding of 'Bharatiya Democracy in Action'.

(With inputs from agencies.)