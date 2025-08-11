BJP Nagaland's Heartfelt Outreach: Empowering Through Har Ghar Tiranga
BJP Nagaland, led by State President Benjamin Yepthomi, marked the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by visiting the pioneering School for the Deaf in Dimapur, established in 1987 by Rev. Yanger Walling. The event aimed at fostering inclusivity and support for the hearing impaired community, also featuring performances and a special Independence Day program.
In a significant outreach initiative, BJP Nagaland, under the leadership of State President Benjamin Yepthomi, visited the School for the Deaf at Naharbari, Dimapur, as part of the nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The event, held from 11th to 15th August, focused on engaging with students and staff, offering support in line with the campaign's broader objectives.
Founded in 1987 by Rev. Yanger Walling, the institution stands as Nagaland's sole educational and rehabilitative facility for the hearing impaired. Rev. Walling, a distinguished three-time National Awardee, expressed his gratitude for the special Independence Day program organized by the BJP leadership, lauding their commitment to inclusion.
During the event, Benjamin Yepthomi emphasized the value of community, stating, "Though we come from a political party, we come here as family." He underscored the importance of creating a society where every child is cherished. The program included Bible verses and a gospel song in sign language and was attended by party dignitaries and local leaders.
