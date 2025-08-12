Left Menu

European Shares Buoyed by U.S.-China Tariff Truce and Inflation Watch

European shares see a positive trend as a tariff truce between the U.S. and China extends, easing economic concerns. Investors remain attentive to U.S. inflation data, which could influence monetary policy. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and interest rate expectations also impact market dynamics, with varying performances across sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:49 IST
European Shares Buoyed by U.S.-China Tariff Truce and Inflation Watch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares experienced a rise on Tuesday, buoyed by the extension of a U.S.-China tariff truce that has improved market sentiment. Investors are now focused on upcoming U.S. inflation data, set to provide insight into the tariffs' effects on price pressures and potential changes in monetary policy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.2%, with Italy's FTSE MIB leading regional gains at 0.5%. Germany's DAX, however, saw a slight dip of 0.1%. The extension of the tariff truce between Washington and Beijing for 90 days has averted the imposition of heavy duties on traded goods, paving the way for a future meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.

In other developments, technological stocks suffered a decline, with Nvidia facing pressures due to Chinese restrictions. Meanwhile, notable performances included Spirax Group's 13% surge following strong results, and Vestas Wind Systems' 4.1% gain from U.S. orders. Conversely, Derwent London shares fell by 4.4% after reporting lower earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025