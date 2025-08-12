Cautious Optimism: U.S. Stock Futures Hold Steady Amid Inflation Jitters
U.S. stock index futures remained stagnant as investors awaited a critical inflation report influencing Federal Reserve policy. Meanwhile, the U.S. and China extended their tariff truce, alleviating trade tensions. A Labor Department report might impact interest-rate decisions, with traders predicting a 25 basis point rate cut.
U.S. stock index futures held steady on Tuesday morning, as investors exercised caution ahead of a pivotal inflation report. This report could potentially influence forecasts regarding the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decisions.
The U.S. and China have extended their tariff truce until November 10, temporarily preventing the imposition of significant tariffs on each other's goods. This development temporarily alleviates trade tensions, yet concerns about trade uncertainty's effect on inflation persist, complicating the Federal Reserve's deliberations on interest-rate cuts.
The Labor Department is expected to release data indicating moderate July price increases, with economists predicting the most substantial underlying inflation growth in six months. This report arrives amid growing scrutiny of economic data after President Trump dismissed the Bureau of Labor Statistics' head over previous payroll miscalculations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
