Suzlon Energy Reports Growth Amid Rising Demand and Strategic Leadership Changes

Suzlon Energy, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, has reported a notable 7.3% rise in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter, amounting to Rs 324.32 crore, compared to Rs 302.29 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's growth surge is attributed to higher revenues, which rose to Rs 3,165.19 crore from Rs 2,044.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The quarter also saw Suzlon securing 1 GW of new orders, expanding its total order book to 5.7 GW. Notably, the company achieved its highest-ever deliveries of 444 MW in Q1, marking consistent growth over the last 10 quarters. The EBITDA witnessed an increase to Rs 599 crore, up from Rs 370 crore year-on-year, showcasing Suzlon's operational progress and robust market presence.

In leadership developments, the board approved the appointment of Vinod R Tanti as Chairman and Managing Director and Girish R Tanti as the Executive Director for an additional term of five years. Meanwhile, Himanshu Mody, Suzlon's Chief Financial Officer, announced his resignation effective August 31, 2025. These strategic shifts come as the company positions itself for future growth amidst rising demand from C&I and PSU customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)