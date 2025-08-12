Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Campaign for a Drug-Free and Sustainable Future

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urges youth to fight drug trafficking on International Youth Day. The state commits to rehabilitation and launches campaigns for HIV awareness and natural farming. Initiatives include car-bin distribution and 'Red Run.' Reforms aim for long-term youth benefits.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On International Youth Day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on the youth to combat drug trafficking. The state is determined to rehabilitate addicts and has taken steps to confiscate drug mafia properties. His government's outreach efforts include a month-long HIV awareness campaign across 6,000 villages and educational institutions.

Further addressing environmental concerns, Sukhu initiated the second phase of the car-bin distribution drive, mandating garbage bins in all vehicles. This coincides with distributing 6,000 bins, supplementing 4,000 from April. In a bid to promote healthy lifestyles, he also flagged off a 'Red Run' and 'Bicycle Run' from his residence.

Focusing on the state's rural economy, Sukhu highlighted that with 90% of the population living in villages, the government is advancing natural farming. The goal is to become a leader in this sector with products available at fair price shops, offering minimum support prices for key crops. These measures are part of a five-year plan to ensure the youth's future prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

