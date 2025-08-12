Texas AG Sues Eli Lilly Over Alleged Bribery Scandal
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, accusing the company of bribing medical providers to prescribe its lucrative medications. The lawsuit specifically targets the GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, used for weight loss and diabetes management.
In a bold legal move, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated a lawsuit against notable U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly, alleging that the company is involved in widespread bribery to boost the prescription of its medications.
The attorney general's office released a statement outlining the allegations that medical providers were bribed and illegally incentivized to prioritize prescribing Eli Lilly's most profitable drugs. These include GLP-1 medications like Mounjaro and Zepbound, which are widely used for weight loss and diabetes treatment.
This lawsuit may potentially unravel significant ethical concerns within the pharmaceutical industry, raising questions about the integrity of prescribing practices influenced by corporate maneuvering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
