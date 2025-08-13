Left-Handed in a Right-Handed World: Navigating Challenges and Breaking Stigma

Being left-handed in a predominantly right-handed world presents unique challenges that many people overlook. Everyday items such as school desks, scissors, and computer mice are typically designed for right-handed use, often leaving left-handers feeling different and disadvantaged.

Societal biases add to the struggles. The very term 'sinister' derives from Latin, reflecting a historical stigma against left-handedness. Individuals like Ayushmaan Pandey recount familial and societal pressures against their natural hand preference, resulting in feelings of inadequacy.

Experts emphasize that forcing left-handers to switch can harm self-esteem. Instead, allowing children to use their dominant hand can boost confidence. This approach can foster healthy development and reduce anxiety, illustrating the importance of embracing natural differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)