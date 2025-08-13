Teen Girl's Tragic Leap at Madras High Court: A Custody Case Shock
A 15-year-old girl attempted suicide at the Madras High Court amid a custody battle. Court staff quickly rescued her, and she was hospitalized with severe injuries. The incident, linked to a family dispute over custody due to her mother's remarriage, triggered a security response from the police and CISF.
A custody battle at the Madras High Court took a tragic turn when a 15-year-old girl attempted suicide by jumping from the first floor, causing panic and shock among attendees. Her drastic action has put a spotlight on the emotional toll such disputes can have on children.
During the hearing, the court grappled with a habeas corpus petition filed by the girl's father, who sought custody from her mother, now remarried. The court's decision to place the girl in a care home, due to the mother's remarriage, appeared to have pushed the teenager to desperation.
In the aftermath, court staff administered immediate aid, and the girl was rushed to a hospital. Security at the site was promptly strengthened, with both the Central Industrial Security Force and Tamil Nadu Police carrying out inspections to assess the situation.
