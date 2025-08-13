SBI Life Unveils Future-Ready 'Smart Shield Plus'

SBI Life Insurance has introduced a new product named 'Smart Shield Plus.' This innovative insurance solution is aimed at meeting the changing protection needs of the modern consumer by offering flexible term plans that adapt to an individual's responsibilities across various life stages.

'Smart Shield Plus' provides three plan options: Level Cover, Increasing Cover, and Level with Future Proofing Benefit. These are tailored to align life cover with evolving financial and personal goals. Notable features include automatic sum assured increases and a Benefit Rider for spouses, ensuring comprehensive security.

The plan, available through both physical and digital channels, reinforces SBI Life's commitment to financial empowerment and hassle-free access. With comprehensive protection against life's uncertainties, 'Smart Shield Plus' ensures robust support for a financially secure future, allowing policyholders to focus on their life aspirations with confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)