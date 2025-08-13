Patna Gears Up for Grand Independence Day Celebration

As Independence Day draws near, Patna's Gandhi Maidan is abuzz with final preparations for the grand celebration. Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, District Divisional Commissioner, and Zonal Inspector General Jitendra Rana inspected the arrangements on Tuesday, ensuring the efficiency of security deployments and the seamless execution of parade rehearsals.

According to Dr. Singh, the arrangements are meticulously organized, with ample forces and magistrates stationed to maintain order. CCTV surveillance is active, reinforcing the security measures taken to guarantee a faultless event. Zonal IG Rana confirmed that all necessary preparations are complete, expressing confidence in the grandeur of the Independence Day festivities.

Independence Day spirit resonates nationwide, with cultural shows, events, and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign encouraging widespread participation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the campaign by hoisting the national flag at his residence. The Ministry of Culture's initiative continues to galvanize citizens, branding the Tiranga campaign a national movement under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

