Court Lifts Injunction on Trump Foreign Aid Payments
A federal appeals court has lifted a previous injunction, allowing the Trump administration to cease making foreign aid payments. This decision overrules a lower court's mandate, altering the course of the U.S. foreign aid strategy by potentially ending financial support to various international projects and initiatives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:55 IST
A federal appeals court on Wednesday lifted a lower court injunction requiring the Trump administration to continue making foreign aid payments. This change empowers the Trump administration to reshape U.S. foreign aid efforts.
The initial injunction had mandated continued payments, but the appeals court decision overturns this, marking a significant shift in foreign aid policy.
The ruling could impact numerous international projects, reflecting broader strategic and fiscal intentions of the administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement