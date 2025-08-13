Left Menu

Uttarakhand Extends Marriage Registration Fee Exemption Under UCC Until 2026

The Uttarakhand government has extended the exemption of the marriage registration fee under the Uniform Civil Code rules until January 26, 2026. This initiative aims to boost citizen participation in marriage registrations, reinforcing social empowerment and protecting women's rights within the state.

Updated: 13-08-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:58 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand state government has announced an extension to the exemption period for the marriage registration fee under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Rules, setting the new deadline to January 26, 2026. This decision, aimed at encouraging more citizens to register marriages, was issued in a Home Department notification.

Despite the fee waiver, citizens using CSC centres will still face a Rs 50 charge, including GST. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted that UCC registration is on the rise, representing legal order and women's rights protection within society.

Significant growth in marriage registration was observed after UCC's implementation on January 27, 2025. The previous five-year registration average stood at 67 marriages per day. The state's ease of registration aims to boost transparency and efficiency, fostering public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

