DGCA Warns Air India Over Flight Time Violations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning to Air India for exceeding flight time limits on two London-bound flights. The airline's management was advised to adhere strictly to safety regulations, following a spot check that exposed breaches of Civil Aviation Requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a stern warning to Air India Ltd., highlighting infractions involving flight time regulations. The notice urged the airline's management to maintain stringent compliance with aviation safety protocols.

During a recent spot inspection, the DGCA discovered that Air India operated two flights from Bangalore to London, AI133, on May 16 and 17, 2025, surpassing the 10-hour flight duration permitted under Section 7 of the Civil Aviation Requirements. The regulator criticized the airline's Accountable Manager for failing to adhere to operational guidelines outlined in Annexure III of the CARs.

A Show Cause Notice, issued on June 20, 2025, cited the failures under the Enforcement Policy and Procedures Manual. DGCA found Air India's response insufficient in tackling the regulatory shortcomings identified. The regulator has now warned the airline to demonstrate heightened responsibility in meeting aviation standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

