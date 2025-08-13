Left Menu

Bombay High Court Criticizes BMC Over Pigeon Feeding Controversy

The Bombay High Court criticized the BMC for reversing its initial ban on pigeon feeding due to health concerns, enforcing a new feeding window from 6-8 AM. The court mandated a committee to gather public input, with a report due by August 20, to address public health and animal welfare considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:59 IST
Bombay High Court Criticizes BMC Over Pigeon Feeding Controversy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has expressed strong disapproval of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) revised proposal to permit pigeon feeding between 6-8 AM. This decision marks a shift from the BMC's previous stance, which prohibited feeding due to potential public health risks.

During a session on Wednesday, the High Court demanded the formation of a committee to consult public opinion on the matter. The committee, anticipated to be established by August 20, will focus on public health and the welfare of both birds and animals, with a report submission deadline within a month of its inception.

Advocate Ramchandra Apte, representing the BMC, relayed that the court necessitated an 11-member committee to deliver its findings within four weeks, post-formation. The court emphasized the need for legal procedures, inviting public contributions and expert opinions to re-assess pigeon feeding regulations in Mumbai.

Petitioner's advocate Harish Pandya reiterated that pigeon feeding remains prohibited for now. He highlighted the court's suggestion for a specialized committee to evaluate the issue, allowing petitioners and stakeholders to present any relevant health data to the newly formed panel. The matter is set for another hearing in four weeks. The process remains dynamic as stakeholders await further judicial directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025