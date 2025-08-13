Bombay High Court Criticizes BMC Over Pigeon Feeding Controversy

The Bombay High Court has expressed strong disapproval of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) revised proposal to permit pigeon feeding between 6-8 AM. This decision marks a shift from the BMC's previous stance, which prohibited feeding due to potential public health risks.

During a session on Wednesday, the High Court demanded the formation of a committee to consult public opinion on the matter. The committee, anticipated to be established by August 20, will focus on public health and the welfare of both birds and animals, with a report submission deadline within a month of its inception.

Advocate Ramchandra Apte, representing the BMC, relayed that the court necessitated an 11-member committee to deliver its findings within four weeks, post-formation. The court emphasized the need for legal procedures, inviting public contributions and expert opinions to re-assess pigeon feeding regulations in Mumbai.

Petitioner's advocate Harish Pandya reiterated that pigeon feeding remains prohibited for now. He highlighted the court's suggestion for a specialized committee to evaluate the issue, allowing petitioners and stakeholders to present any relevant health data to the newly formed panel. The matter is set for another hearing in four weeks. The process remains dynamic as stakeholders await further judicial directions.

