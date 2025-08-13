Left Menu

Odisha: A New Hub for India's Semiconductor Revolution

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced Odisha's emergence as an investment hotspot with the Union Cabinet greenlighting major semiconductor projects. The government's strategic push for a 'new-age economy' includes substantial subsidies, aiming to boost India's technological self-reliance and establish a robust semiconductor ecosystem across several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:06 IST
Odisha: A New Hub for India's Semiconductor Revolution
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan declared on Wednesday that Odisha has evolved into an 'investment destination' amid strategic plans to usher the 'new-age economy' into the state. In a significant development, the Union Cabinet has approved a 50% subsidy for three new semiconductor projects, especially in eastern India.

Pradhan highlighted the cabinet's decision, which comes as part of broader efforts to establish Odisha as a hub for the burgeoning semiconductor industry. Complementing this, the state government has pledged a 25% subsidy. The minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spearheading these initiatives, with the cabinet approving four new semiconductor projects valued at Rs 4,594 crore across Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh.

The projects are poised to enhance India's semiconductor ecosystem, driving self-reliance and positioning the nation as a global tech powerhouse. Featuring two semiconductor units in Odisha and one in Andhra Pradesh, these initiatives mark the start of manufacturing in these regions. Pradhan expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, highlighting collaboration with top institutions like IITs as knowledge partners.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025