Left Menu

Shivalik Small Finance Bank Secures Rs 100 Crore Investment to Revolutionize Digital-First Banking

Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SSFB) raised Rs 100 crore in equity from diverse investors, led by SMBC Asia Rising Fund. This investment will bolster its digital infrastructure, focusing on MSME and retail in semi-urban and rural India. SSFB emphasizes a digital-first approach, ensuring financial inclusion and scalable solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:28 IST
Shivalik Small Finance Bank Secures Rs 100 Crore Investment to Revolutionize Digital-First Banking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SSFB) has announced a substantial capital infusion of Rs 100 crore, spearheaded by SMBC Asia Rising Fund, marking a pivotal milestone in its evolution towards a digital-first banking model. This financial boost aims to enhance the bank's technology framework, fortify its workforce, and streamline services for India's underserved MSME and retail sectors.

In addition to new investment, existing stakeholders including Accel, Quona Capital, Lightspeed, and Sorin Investments reaffirmed their confidence by joining this funding round. Under the leadership of Anshul Swami, SSFB's MD & CEO, the bank is committed to pioneering banking-as-a-service solutions that cater to small businesses and emerging consumer demographics across semi-urban and rural locales.

Having transitioned from Shivalik Mercantile Co-operative Bank to a small finance bank in 2021, Shivalik continues to innovate its digital banking capabilities with systems built on Infosys Finacle's Core and Digital Banking Suite. As of FY 2024, SSFB manages a robust portfolio of over Rs 6,000 crore, serving more than 9 lakh customers through an extensive network of branches and business correspondents nationwide.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025