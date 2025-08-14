Left Menu

Supreme Court's Stray Dog Ruling Sparks Debate: Maneka Gandhi Calls for Humane Approach

Amid discussions on the Delhi Supreme Court's stray dog ruling, Maneka Gandhi urged a compassionate review. She warned that removal won't solve the problem, citing the persistent influx of stray dogs. Gandhi also highlighted the proliferation of illegal chicken centers and unlicensed meat shops contributing to the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:42 IST
Supreme Court's Stray Dog Ruling Sparks Debate: Maneka Gandhi Calls for Humane Approach
Animal rights activist & BJP leader Maneka Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's decision to remove stray dogs from localities across Delhi-NCR has stirred a debate, with animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi urging a more humane approach. Speaking to ANI, Gandhi called on the Chief Justice of India to reconsider the ruling with compassion.

Gandhi emphasized that simply removing stray dogs won't solve the underlying problems, warning of a likely influx from neighboring regions like Ghaziabad and Faridabad. She also spotlighted the issue of illegal chicken centers and unlicensed meat shops as contributing factors to the stray dog dilemma.

The Supreme Court, however, clarified its directive is not impulsive but a result of thorough consideration over the authorities' failure to manage public safety risks posed by stray dogs. The apex court maintains that its actions are in the best interest of both humans and animals.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025