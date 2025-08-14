Supreme Court's Stray Dog Ruling Sparks Debate: Maneka Gandhi Calls for Humane Approach
Amid discussions on the Delhi Supreme Court's stray dog ruling, Maneka Gandhi urged a compassionate review. She warned that removal won't solve the problem, citing the persistent influx of stray dogs. Gandhi also highlighted the proliferation of illegal chicken centers and unlicensed meat shops contributing to the issue.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's decision to remove stray dogs from localities across Delhi-NCR has stirred a debate, with animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi urging a more humane approach. Speaking to ANI, Gandhi called on the Chief Justice of India to reconsider the ruling with compassion.
Gandhi emphasized that simply removing stray dogs won't solve the underlying problems, warning of a likely influx from neighboring regions like Ghaziabad and Faridabad. She also spotlighted the issue of illegal chicken centers and unlicensed meat shops as contributing factors to the stray dog dilemma.
The Supreme Court, however, clarified its directive is not impulsive but a result of thorough consideration over the authorities' failure to manage public safety risks posed by stray dogs. The apex court maintains that its actions are in the best interest of both humans and animals.
