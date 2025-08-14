Markets Brace as Fed Rate Cut Looms on the Horizon
Euro zone bond yields remained stable on Thursday, reflecting expectations of a significant interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Following Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments, the markets are preparing for potential monetary easing measures, affecting global financial landscapes, particularly in Germany.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Euro zone bond yields held steady on Thursday, following a decline the previous day, as investors anticipated further easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The expectation stems from statements by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who advocated for a considerable interest rate cut.
During an interview on Bloomberg TV, Bessent indicated a 'good chance' of a 50 basis points reduction in the Fed's rates at its upcoming meeting, prompting investors to fully price in such an outcome for September.
German bond yields showed little movement, with two-year yields remaining flat and the country's benchmark 10-year yield slightly lower. Investors await U.S. economic data and a meeting between President Trump and Russian President Putin, which may influence market dynamics further.
ALSO READ
Pakistan Holds Steady: Central Bank Surprises with No Change in Interest Rates
Pakistan Central Bank Holds Steady: Interest Rates and Economic Outlook
Federal Reserve Holds Firm: Interest Rates Unchanged Despite Economic Uncertainty
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged even as President Donald Trump demands cuts, reports AP.
Fed Holds Ground: Interest Rates Remain Steady Amid Presidential Pressures