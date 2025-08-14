Left Menu

Markets Brace as Fed Rate Cut Looms on the Horizon

Euro zone bond yields remained stable on Thursday, reflecting expectations of a significant interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Following Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments, the markets are preparing for potential monetary easing measures, affecting global financial landscapes, particularly in Germany.

Euro zone bond yields held steady on Thursday, following a decline the previous day, as investors anticipated further easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The expectation stems from statements by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who advocated for a considerable interest rate cut.

During an interview on Bloomberg TV, Bessent indicated a 'good chance' of a 50 basis points reduction in the Fed's rates at its upcoming meeting, prompting investors to fully price in such an outcome for September.

German bond yields showed little movement, with two-year yields remaining flat and the country's benchmark 10-year yield slightly lower. Investors await U.S. economic data and a meeting between President Trump and Russian President Putin, which may influence market dynamics further.

