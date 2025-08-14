Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Examine AAP's Plea for Kejriwal's Accommodation

The Delhi High Court is set to hold a detailed hearing on a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party seeking government accommodation for its national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. AAP argues Kejriwal is entitled under guidelines since he is the national president and has no other residence.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is preparing for an in-depth hearing concerning a petition from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party seeks an order directing the central government to provide residential accommodation in Delhi for its national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. The hearing is scheduled for August 25, after Justice Sachin Datta briefly addressed the issue on Wednesday, placing it prominently on the court's agenda.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, representing AAP, emphasized the legal basis for the request. According to the Guidelines for Allotment of Accommodation from the General Pool to Political Parties, a recognised national party's president is entitled to a government residence in Delhi, assuming they meet certain conditions. Mehra argued that all criteria have been satisfied, highlighting Kejriwal's dual role as both national convenor and president of the party. 'We seek a centrally located residence,' Mehra asserted.

AAP initially approached the authorities with this request on September 20 of last year and followed up with a reminder due to lack of response. Mehra brought attention to a precedent set by a previous court bench which granted the party office space. The current plea is for residential accommodation since Kejriwal vacated his official residence on October 4 after his term as Chief Minister ended. He has since been residing at another party member's official residence near Mandi House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

