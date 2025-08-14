Ukrainian Drones Strike Russia: A Day Before High-Stakes Summit
Ukrainian drones targeted two Russian cities, injuring 16 individuals, the day before a crucial U.S.-Russia summit. In Rostov-on-Don, 13 people were wounded when a drone hit an apartment. In Belgorod, three civilians were injured. Debris caused a fire at an oil refinery in Volgograd.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:03 IST
In a series of developments leading up to a U.S.-Russia summit, Ukrainian drones executed strikes on two Russian cities, resulting in injuries to at least 16 individuals, according to local authorities.
A significant incident occurred in Rostov-on-Don, where a drone collision with an apartment building left 13 people injured, including two severely, as reported by the acting regional governor.
Additionally, the Belgorod region witnessed three civilian injuries following a drone attack, and Volgograd's oil refinery suffered from a fire caused by drone debris as preparations intensify before discussions between President Trump and President Putin.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drone Attack Sparks Afipsky Oil Refinery Fire in Russia
Europe Urges Caution Ahead of U.S.-Russia Summit in Alaska
European Leaders Push for Ceasefire in Ukraine at U.S.-Russia Summit
EU Concerns Over U.S.-Russia Summit on Ukraine Crisis
Europe on Edge: Anticipation and Anxiety Amid U.S.-Russia Summit