In a series of developments leading up to a U.S.-Russia summit, Ukrainian drones executed strikes on two Russian cities, resulting in injuries to at least 16 individuals, according to local authorities.

A significant incident occurred in Rostov-on-Don, where a drone collision with an apartment building left 13 people injured, including two severely, as reported by the acting regional governor.

Additionally, the Belgorod region witnessed three civilian injuries following a drone attack, and Volgograd's oil refinery suffered from a fire caused by drone debris as preparations intensify before discussions between President Trump and President Putin.