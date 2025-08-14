Left Menu

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russia: A Day Before High-Stakes Summit

Ukrainian drones targeted two Russian cities, injuring 16 individuals, the day before a crucial U.S.-Russia summit. In Rostov-on-Don, 13 people were wounded when a drone hit an apartment. In Belgorod, three civilians were injured. Debris caused a fire at an oil refinery in Volgograd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:03 IST
Ukrainian Drones Strike Russia: A Day Before High-Stakes Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of developments leading up to a U.S.-Russia summit, Ukrainian drones executed strikes on two Russian cities, resulting in injuries to at least 16 individuals, according to local authorities.

A significant incident occurred in Rostov-on-Don, where a drone collision with an apartment building left 13 people injured, including two severely, as reported by the acting regional governor.

Additionally, the Belgorod region witnessed three civilian injuries following a drone attack, and Volgograd's oil refinery suffered from a fire caused by drone debris as preparations intensify before discussions between President Trump and President Putin.

