Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Sees Profit Dip Amid Rising Costs

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd reported a 33% decline in profit for Q1 2025, with consolidated profit after tax at Rs 164.8 crore. Increased expenses impacted profits despite revenue rising to Rs 3,401.08 crore. The lead acid batteries segment grew, while the new energy business saw a slight decline.

Updated: 14-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:27 IST
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd has announced a notable 33% decrease in its consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 164.8 crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. This decline is attributed to escalated expenditures faced during the period.

In contrast, the company had achieved a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 249.12 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The firm's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,401.08 crore compared to Rs 3,263.05 crore year-on-year, as per its regulatory filing.

Despite the revenue increase, total expenses surged to Rs 3,190.66 crore from Rs 2,957.93 crore in the same timeframe last year. The lead acid batteries segment, a major contributor, generated Rs 3,279.79 crore, up from Rs 3,137.3 crore, while the new energy business experienced a decline, with earnings at Rs 121.29 crore compared to Rs 125.75 crore the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

