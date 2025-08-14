SBI Unveils Special Loan Scheme for Agniveers This Independence Day
The State Bank of India has launched a personal loan scheme for Agniveers under India's Agnipath program, coinciding with the 79th Independence Day. The scheme offers loans up to Rs 4 lakh without collateral, a waiver of processing fees, and a flat 10.50% interest rate, enhancing support for the armed forces.
- Country:
- India
The State Bank of India (SBI) launched a special loan scheme tailored for Agniveers, aligning this initiative with India's 79th Independence Day celebrations. This strategic move supports Agniveers part of the Agnipath recruitment program.
SBI's offer is exclusive to Agniveers with a salary account at the bank. They are eligible for personal loans up to Rs 4 lakh without the need for collateral, coupled with a full waiver of processing fees, making it an attractive option for transitioning personnel.
Moreover, SBI is offering a low interest rate of 10.50% until September 30, 2025, to all defense personnel, reinforcing its longstanding commitment to the armed forces through the Defence Salary Package. Chairman C S Setty emphasized the bank's dedication to empowering those who safeguard national freedom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
