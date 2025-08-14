Left Menu

UGRO Capital: Steadfast Growth Amidst Strategic Expansion

UGRO Capital Limited, a DataTech NBFC specializing in MSME loans, announced solid growth for Q1'FY26, with a 31% rise in AUM to INR 12,081 crore. The company pushes expansion in emerging markets and embedded finance, while its Profectus Capital acquisition progresses, underscoring its expanding financial reach.

UGRO Capital Limited, a DataTech NBFC with a focus on MSME lending, has announced its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 (Q1'FY26). The company maintains strong year-on-year growth and a steady risk profile, bolstering its expansion strategies including branch growth in emerging markets and advancements in embedded finance.

The company's assets under management (AUM) increased to INR 12,081 crore as of June 30, 2025, marking a 31% year-over-year growth. Amidst this expansion, UGRO continues to advance its equity-raising efforts and the acquisition of Profectus Capital, reflecting its robust positioning in the market.

UGRO Capital's financial snapshot shows total income increasing by 40% compared to the previous year. Despite seasonal softness in Q1, the company maintained stable asset quality, with a defensive approach to lending in unsecured segments. As Mr. Shachindra Nath, the Founder and Managing Director, stated, UGRO is set for high-quality growth in the coming quarters with disciplined economic unit strategies.

