FTSE 100 Flatlines Amid GDP Insights and Sector Fluctuations
The FTSE 100 remained stable on Thursday as defence stock gains balanced out declines in the energy and mining sectors. Investors are analyzing the UK's latest GDP data to understand the economic slowdown. The energy sector, particularly Harbour Energy, led the losses, while defence stocks posted notable gains.
The FTSE 100 index in Britain remained almost steady on Thursday, with advancements in defence shares balancing the declines seen in energy and mining stocks, as investors evaluated the UK's latest GDP results.
As of 10:18 GMT, the blue-chip index experienced a minor decrease of 0.06% following three days of gains. The midcap index with a domestic focus also fell by 0.1%, as Wednesday's GDP figures revealed a slower-than-expected economic deceleration despite U.S. tariffs and a weaker jobs market.
Notably, defence stocks led the gains with a 2.2% rise, while the energy sector was the primary downturn, falling 1.3%, spearheaded by Harbour Energy's 4.5% decline. Other significant movements included Centrica's 2.5% increase following a strategic procurement decision, and Aviva's stock surge boosting the life-insurer's index after significant profit announcements.
