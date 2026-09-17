FTSE 100 Climbs on Federal Rate Hike Anticipation

The UK's leading stock market index, the FTSE 100, experienced an uptick on Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of an anticipated interest-rate hike.

The blue-chip index saw a 0.51% increase, rising to 10,742.81 points by 1034 GMT. This movement occurred alongside a 0.42% climb in the midcap FTSE 250 index.

As market participants digested the Federal Reserve's decision, attention has now shifted towards the Bank of England, which is set to announce its rate decision later in the day.