China Invites Brookfield to Boost Renewable Investments

In a significant development for international business relations, China's Vice Commerce Minister, Ling Ji, held a meeting on Thursday with David Levi, a senior executive at Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.

Ling expressed China's enthusiasm for Brookfield's potential establishment of renewable energy funds, inviting the Canadian firm to make long-term investments in the rapidly growing Chinese market.

According to a statement from the commerce ministry, the discussions highlight China's efforts to attract foreign investment in its renewable energy sector, reinforcing the country's commitment to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)