China Invites Brookfield to Boost Renewable Investments
China's Vice Commerce Minister Ling Ji met with David Levi from Brookfield Asset Management to discuss establishing renewable energy funds and committing to long-term investments in China. The meeting underscored China's openness to international investment in the renewable energy sector.
In a significant development for international business relations, China's Vice Commerce Minister, Ling Ji, held a meeting on Thursday with David Levi, a senior executive at Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.
Ling expressed China's enthusiasm for Brookfield's potential establishment of renewable energy funds, inviting the Canadian firm to make long-term investments in the rapidly growing Chinese market.
According to a statement from the commerce ministry, the discussions highlight China's efforts to attract foreign investment in its renewable energy sector, reinforcing the country's commitment to sustainable development.
