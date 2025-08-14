India's Credit Surge: S&P Recognizes Economic Resilience
S&P Global Ratings upgraded India's credit rating to 'BBB' with a stable outlook, highlighting robust economic growth and political commitment. This move is expected to lower borrowing costs and reflects improved fiscal and monetary policies. The Finance Ministry welcomed the upgrade, signaling further reforms for India's economic future.
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost to India's economic reputation, S&P Global Ratings has elevated the nation's sovereign credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. This upgrade, the first in over 18 years, underscores the robust economic growth, political dedication to fiscal consolidation, and an accommodating monetary policy aimed at controlling inflation.
The Finance Ministry applauded the upgrade, viewing it as validation of India's agile and resilient economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This commendation comes despite recent tensions with the US, including President Trump's imposition of a steep 50 percent tariff on Indian goods.
As part of its long-term growth strategy, India plans to continue its infrastructure investment drive and reform initiatives, striving towards the ambitious goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The improved credit rating is also anticipated to reduce the borrowing costs for Indian enterprises in international markets, thus enhancing the country's economic competitiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Economic Growth: Stability and Reform Drive
France's Unexpected Economic Surge: A 0.3% Growth in Q2
Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development
Global Tariffs Cloud the U.S. Economic Growth Picture
There was no talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 16: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.