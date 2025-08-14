Andaman Police Officers Honored with President's Medals Ahead of Independence Day

In a proud moment for the Andaman and Nicobar Police force, four officers received the prestigious 'President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service' and 'Medal for Meritorious Service' just before the 79th Independence Day. The Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement recognizing the officers' outstanding contributions to law enforcement.

Among the awardees, Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal stands out for his leadership in high-profile cases, including solving the Delhi serial blasts. Currently the Director General of Police in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dhaliwal is celebrated for his expertise in anti-terrorism and organized crime. His proactive approach has been evident in crucial situations like the Batla House encounter aftermath and the Commonwealth Games 2010.

V. Satyawati, a veteran with 33 years of service, was honored for her swift resolution of a high-profile POCSO case. Mahali Urong, noted for his service with the India Reserve Battalion, demonstrated strategic excellence and took part in anti-poaching operations. BC Naskar's diligent work during natural disasters further emphasizes the dedication of these officers.

