Major Blow to Naxal Operations as Two Top Leaders Neutralized in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, security forces successfully neutralized two notorious Naxal leaders, Vijay Reddy and Lokesh Salame, carrying bounties of Rs 90 lakh and Rs 26 lakh, respectively. The operation dealt a significant blow to Naxal activities in the Dandkaranya region and the Rajnandgaon-Kanker border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have achieved a significant victory against Naxal operations by neutralizing two of its top leaders in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district. The operation, which involved the Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), and the 27th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), resulted in the deaths of Vijay Reddy and Lokesh Salame. These individuals were considered high-profile targets with bounties of Rs 90 lakh and Rs 26 lakh on their heads.

According to officials, the gun battle erupted during a coordinated anti-Naxal operation when security forces tracked the suspects through a dense forest area. The encounter is seen as a severe setback to Naxal operations, especially in the Dandkaranya region and along the Rajnandgaon-Kanker border. Security personnel recovered weapons and materials linked to Naxal activities from the site of the conflict.

The elimination of Reddy and Salame brings relief to the region plagued by Naxal violence for decades. The Chhattisgarh Police has called for remaining active Left Wing Extremists to surrender and has been conducting public outreach initiatives to promote peace and rehabilitation in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

