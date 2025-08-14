President Murmu Celebrates India's Space and Sports Triumphs

In a significant address on the eve of India's 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the historic achievements of the Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and India's burgeoning talent in sports. President Murmu lauded Shukla's groundbreaking participation in the Axiom 4 mission to the International Space Station, a defining milestone that fortifies India's ambitions for its human space flight endeavor, 'Gaganyaan'.

The President expressed confidence that Shukla's achievements would inspire future generations to dream boldly, marking a triumph not just for India, but for international cooperation, as the mission included participants from Poland and Hungary. This momentous event marks a renaissance in India's space ambitions, drawing parallels to the country's advancements across different sectors.

Moreover, President Murmu praised India's sizable gains in the field of chess, particularly celebrating Divya's remarkable win at the Chess World Cup. Her victory underscores India's emergence as a dominant global force in sports, aligning with the goals of the National Sports Policy 2025. Additionally, Murmu commended the National Education Policy for providing pathways to success and fostering a fertile environment for entrepreneurship and employment.

