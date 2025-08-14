Punjab Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two BKI Operatives Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Ferozepur's Counter Intelligence team successfully disrupted a major terrorist plot with the arrest of two operatives from the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a group allegedly backed by Pakistan's ISI. Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, announced the arrests of Harpreet Singh and Gulshan Singh, seized with hand grenades and a pistol.

This development comes just before Independence Day and follows the Punjab Police's earlier success in dismantling another BKI module. Recent detentions in Rajasthan led to the seizure of further weaponry and arrests. Preliminary investigations suggest involvement of foreign handlers from the UK, USA, and Europe, pointing to a coordinated international effort.

Authorities revealed that the detainees targeted government structures with high-explosive grenades to disturb regional peace. AIG CI Ferozepur Gursewak Singh Brar credited credible intelligence for their capture. The ongoing interrogation aims to uncover more about their domestic and international connections and intended attacks, with charges now filed under relevant arms and explosives legislation.

