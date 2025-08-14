Left Menu

Counter Intelligence in Ferozepur successfully thwarted a potential terror plot by Pakistan-backed group Babbar Khalsa International. Two operatives, armed with grenades and a pistol, were arrested. Further investigations are underway to uncover wider connections and intended targets, set to destabilize the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:35 IST
Punjab Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two BKI Operatives Arrested
Recovered grenades and pistol (Photo/ Punjab Police) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough, Ferozepur's Counter Intelligence team successfully disrupted a major terrorist plot with the arrest of two operatives from the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a group allegedly backed by Pakistan's ISI. Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, announced the arrests of Harpreet Singh and Gulshan Singh, seized with hand grenades and a pistol.

This development comes just before Independence Day and follows the Punjab Police's earlier success in dismantling another BKI module. Recent detentions in Rajasthan led to the seizure of further weaponry and arrests. Preliminary investigations suggest involvement of foreign handlers from the UK, USA, and Europe, pointing to a coordinated international effort.

Authorities revealed that the detainees targeted government structures with high-explosive grenades to disturb regional peace. AIG CI Ferozepur Gursewak Singh Brar credited credible intelligence for their capture. The ongoing interrogation aims to uncover more about their domestic and international connections and intended attacks, with charges now filed under relevant arms and explosives legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

