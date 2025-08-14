Saudi Aramco Secures $11 Billion Gas Deal

Saudi Aramco announced the completion of an $11 billion lease and leaseback transaction for its Jafurah gas processing facilities. This significant deal involves a collective of international investors, highlighted by funds managed by Global Infrastructure Partners, part of the global investment giant BlackRock.

The purpose of this strategic agreement is to optimize the financial returns from Aramco's substantial energy infrastructure. This move underscores Aramco's continuous efforts to leverage its assets to attract international investment and enhance its financial agility.

With increasing global demand for energy, this partnership demonstrates both Aramco's pivotal role in the global energy sector and its ability to draw significant foreign investment, ensuring operational excellence and financial innovation.