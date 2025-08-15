Exodus of Youth: Record Emigration from New Zealand Amid Economic Struggles

In a stark reflection of economic distress, New Zealand is witnessing its highest level of citizen emigration in 13 years, with a significant portion of those leaving being under 30 years old. Statistics New Zealand reported 71,800 citizens departing in the year ending June 2025, an increase from the previous year's 67,500.

The net migration figures also show a sharp decline in foreign nationals entering New Zealand, exacerbating concerns about the country's economic health. Analysts attribute this mass exodus to low productivity and policy errors during one of the country's worst downturns since 1991.

With unemployment reaching a near five-year high of 5.2% in the second quarter, young New Zealanders are drawn to better opportunities abroad. Australia stands out as a preferred destination, offering relocation packages and the advantage of visa-free work arrangements for Kiwis.

(With inputs from agencies.)