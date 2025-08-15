Left Menu

Exodus of Youth: Record Emigration from New Zealand Amid Economic Struggles

New Zealand sees highest citizen emigration in 13 years, with young adults under 30 comprising over a third of the departing group. The economic downturn and rising unemployment are key factors. Many Kiwis are drawn to countries like Australia due to better job prospects and incentives to relocate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:21 IST
In a stark reflection of economic distress, New Zealand is witnessing its highest level of citizen emigration in 13 years, with a significant portion of those leaving being under 30 years old. Statistics New Zealand reported 71,800 citizens departing in the year ending June 2025, an increase from the previous year's 67,500.

The net migration figures also show a sharp decline in foreign nationals entering New Zealand, exacerbating concerns about the country's economic health. Analysts attribute this mass exodus to low productivity and policy errors during one of the country's worst downturns since 1991.

With unemployment reaching a near five-year high of 5.2% in the second quarter, young New Zealanders are drawn to better opportunities abroad. Australia stands out as a preferred destination, offering relocation packages and the advantage of visa-free work arrangements for Kiwis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

