PM Modi's Historic Red Fort Address: A Pledge for India's Water Rights and National Security
In his 12th Independence Day address from the Red Fort, PM Modi vowed to reclaim India's rightful share of river waters, critiquing the Indus Water Treaty. He underscored national security, referencing the Pahalgam massacre, and celebrated Operation Sindoor. The ceremony highlighted 'Naya Bharat', aiming for a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 12th consecutive Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, marking a record against the backdrop of national security and water rights. He criticized the Indus Water Treaty as detrimental to Indian farmers, asserting India's intent to reclaim its water share from neighboring nations.
Modi reflected on the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, emphasizing the swift and decisive action through Operation Sindoor, underscoring India's firm stance on national security. The operation was widely regarded as an expression of the nation's outrage, as Indian forces dismantled terrorist networks.
The event underscored the theme 'Naya Bharat', with a ceremonial extravaganza involving armed forces and a flower petal shower from Indian Air Force helicopters. Modi's arrival was greeted by high-ranking officials, highlighting the country's aspirations towards 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
