PM Modi Salutes Armed Forces and Vows Strong Stance Against Terrorism

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, a mission targeting terror sites in Pakistan. Modi's speech underscored the brave actions taken in retaliation for the appalling Pahalgam attack, where victims were targeted based on their religion.

Modi affirmed India's zero tolerance towards terrorism and stated that the armed forces had been granted full autonomy to plan and execute operations post-Pahalgam. He remarked on the scale of destruction in Pakistan, highlighting new revelations emerging daily, declaring a firm stance against adversaries.

Moreover, Modi criticized the Indus Water Treaty, calling it unjustly skewed and reaffirmed India's rights to the river waters, crucial for its farmers. He stressed that the government views India's interests and farmers' rights as paramount, with a vow to prevent the mix of blood and water.

(With inputs from agencies.)