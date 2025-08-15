Left Menu

PM Modi Salutes Armed Forces and Vows Strong Stance Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, retaliating against the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Modi outlines India’s firm stance against terrorism and nuclear threats, stresses the unilateral rights over Indus waters, and emphasizes support for Indian farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:07 IST
PM Modi Salutes Armed Forces and Vows Strong Stance Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In his Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor, a mission targeting terror sites in Pakistan. Modi's speech underscored the brave actions taken in retaliation for the appalling Pahalgam attack, where victims were targeted based on their religion.

Modi affirmed India's zero tolerance towards terrorism and stated that the armed forces had been granted full autonomy to plan and execute operations post-Pahalgam. He remarked on the scale of destruction in Pakistan, highlighting new revelations emerging daily, declaring a firm stance against adversaries.

Moreover, Modi criticized the Indus Water Treaty, calling it unjustly skewed and reaffirmed India's rights to the river waters, crucial for its farmers. He stressed that the government views India's interests and farmers' rights as paramount, with a vow to prevent the mix of blood and water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

