Mystery Surrounds Decomposed Elephant Carcass Found in River

A decayed elephant carcass was found in Kuruvanpuzha river, suspected to have been stuck while crossing. Without visible tusks, experts believe they detached naturally. The Forest Department is investigating with a post-mortem done by a veterinary surgeon. The carcass discovery raises questions of poaching or natural cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:24 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A decomposed carcass of a wild elephant was discovered in the Kuruvanpuzha river on Friday, raising suspicions and investigations. Situated approximately 500 meters upstream from the Kozhipara bridge and within the Akampadam forest station limits of the Edavanna range, the elephant's foot was lodged between rocks in the river's midsection.

The animal is believed to have become stuck while attempting to cross the river, and its body has been decomposing for an estimated three weeks. Notably, the elephant's tusks were absent, prompting speculation that they may have naturally detached and been swept away by the river.

Forest Veterinary Surgeon Shyam conducted a post-mortem examination, as authorities from the Forest Department delve deeper into the case. The search operation, led by Edavanna range officer P Salim along with Akampadam deputy range officer VK Muhasin and Section Forest Officer Sreejith, responded after forest guards made the grim discovery on Friday morning. The mystery of the missing tusks leaves lingering questions about possible poaching activities or natural detachment due to decomposition. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

