Majuli's Masked Tribute: Celebrating Independence Day with Cultural Fervor

The famed mask makers of Samaguri Satra in Majuli marked the 79th Independence Day with a unique celebration, joining the nation in patriotic fervor. The artists of the Sangeet Kala Kendra crafted masks in the national tricolour, extending Independence Day greetings to the country. Clad in traditional attire used in Mukha Bhaona performances and donning self-made masks, they celebrated by the Brahmaputra River, marking the significance of the day.

Anupam Goswami, a notable artist from the Sangeet Kala Kendra at Samaguri Satra, shared, "On behalf of Samaguri Satra, we convey our Independence Day greetings to the nation. Today, we honor the martyrs who sacrificed for our country. Our mask creations celebrate this spirit of independence." Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, echoed patriotic sentiments in his message, stressing 'Bharat First' as he hoisted the national flag in Guwahati.

In a powerful 12th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed bold initiatives for India's future. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi detailed plans like producing the first semiconductor chip and expanding the nuclear program, envisioning India as a developed nation by 2047. He emphasized self-reliance through the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, urging a shift towards indigenous innovations.