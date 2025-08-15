President Murmu Leads Tribute to India's Bravehearts on Independence Day
President Droupadi Murmu led a heartfelt tribute at Delhi's national war memorial on Independence Day. Alongside top defense leaders, she honored the fallen heroes of India. Amid the commemorations, President Murmu announced 167 gallantry awards, recognizing extraordinary bravery, including the distinguished Vir Chakra for IAF officers.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in armed conflicts after independence, visiting Delhi's national war memorial on Independence Day. Accompanied by key military chiefs, the president braved heavy rain to honor these heroes alongside other dignitaries including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
On the eve of the nation's 79th Independence Day, the president sanctioned several awards acknowledging exceptional courage among the armed forces. This includes four Kirti Chakras, 15 Vir Chakras, and 16 Shaurya Chakras, among others, highlighting the valor of these service members.
The Vir Chakra, awarded to nine Indian Air Force officers, recognizes their role in Operation Sindoor, targeting militant sites and enemy military assets in Pakistan. This award is preceded only by the Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra in prestige.
(With inputs from agencies.)
