Left Menu

Indians Abroad: Independence Day Celebrations Rekindle Nostalgia and Patriotism

For Indians living abroad, Independence Day is an emotional reminder of home, sparking heartfelt celebrations that connect them to their roots. With cultural events and patriotic ceremonies, they keep India's spirit alive, ensuring the next generation cherishes their heritage despite being miles away from their motherland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:17 IST
Indians Abroad: Independence Day Celebrations Rekindle Nostalgia and Patriotism
People celebrating Independence Day in Boston City in Massachusetts (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For Indians residing abroad, Independence Day often evokes a poignant blend of nostalgia and pride. The day serves as a powerful reminder of home, spurring many to celebrate their heritage with vigor and emotion, longing for the vibrant celebrations left behind in their homeland.

In Boston, resident Priyam Jha reflects on the day as a surge of national pride and fond memories of India. "Indians here are more Indian in comparison they are in India," she notes, emphasizing the strong desire to keep cultural roots alive for themselves and their children, treating the occasion with deep emotion and reverence.

Across the world, from the US to the UAE, Indians organize festive gatherings, and cultural programs through community centers and associations, echoing the patriotic fervor of their motherland. In Dubai, the iconic Burj Khalifa lights up in the tricolour, symbolizing the deep ties between India and the UAE, while cultural festivities bind the diaspora closer, nurturing the spirit of unity and patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025