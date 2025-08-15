Indians Abroad: Independence Day Celebrations Rekindle Nostalgia and Patriotism

For Indians residing abroad, Independence Day often evokes a poignant blend of nostalgia and pride. The day serves as a powerful reminder of home, spurring many to celebrate their heritage with vigor and emotion, longing for the vibrant celebrations left behind in their homeland.

In Boston, resident Priyam Jha reflects on the day as a surge of national pride and fond memories of India. "Indians here are more Indian in comparison they are in India," she notes, emphasizing the strong desire to keep cultural roots alive for themselves and their children, treating the occasion with deep emotion and reverence.

Across the world, from the US to the UAE, Indians organize festive gatherings, and cultural programs through community centers and associations, echoing the patriotic fervor of their motherland. In Dubai, the iconic Burj Khalifa lights up in the tricolour, symbolizing the deep ties between India and the UAE, while cultural festivities bind the diaspora closer, nurturing the spirit of unity and patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)