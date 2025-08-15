Left Menu

India Celebrates 79th Independence Day: A New Chapter of Progress

On the 79th Independence Day, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extended wishes and launched 'Atal Canteen' while notable figures like EAM Jaishankar and MP CM Yadav also raised the flag, expressing hopes for a self-reliant India. Celebrations were marked across the country, symbolizing unity and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:27 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the 79th Independence Day on Friday with a message of hope and progress for India. She emphasized the importance of unity in steering the country toward becoming a global leader.

Celebrations commenced with CM Gupta hoisting the Tricolour at the Mukhyamantri Seva Sadan. In a bid to support workers, she announced the 'Atal Canteen' initiative in Delhi, providing meals for merely Rs 5. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined the celebrations by hosting the national flag at his residence and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's powerful speech focusing on self-reliance.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also celebrated the occasion by hoisting the national flag in Bhopal. Highlighting Independence Day as paramount among all festivals, Yadav expressed optimism for India's future under PM Modi's leadership, aiming for significant progress by 2047.

