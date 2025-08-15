Left Menu

Assam's Call to Action Against Demographic Change

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights the importance of preserving Assam's identity amid demographic changes. He underscores central government support in the state's progress. PM Modi warns against demographic shifts due to infiltration, announcing a national mission to safeguard India's security and citizen rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:32 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisting the Tricolour at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proudly hoisted the Tricolour at Guwahati's Veterinary College Field on the 79th Independence Day. Sarma called on citizens to stand firm in safeguarding Assam's unique identity, which he said is threatened by impending demographic shifts. 'Let's continue to uphold national pride,' he emphasized.

During his address, Sarma acknowledged the Union Government's pivotal role in Assam's progress, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. 'Our developmental strides place Assam among the top five states,' he stated, praising collective efforts towards comprehensive state development and acknowledging the valor of security forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his national address, warned against the dangers of demographic imbalances spurred by illegal migration. He announced a High-Powered Demography Mission to combat this threat, emphasizing the need to protect national security and ensure citizens' rights remain uncompromised.

Modi cautioned against infiltrators undermining national unity, affecting youth employment, and misleading tribal communities. 'A covert agenda aims to alter our nation's demographic fabric,' he alerted, reinforcing the government's resolve to combat these challenges decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

