FIR Filed in Fake Identity Case Against Delhi BJP Chief Impersonator

The Delhi Police have initiated a criminal investigation against an unidentified person accused of impersonating Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva.

An FIR was filed following the complaint by Brijesh Rai, the office secretary of the Delhi BJP, after discovering the impersonation.

The accused reportedly used a fake identity with photographs of Sachdeva to solicit favors from senior government officials, leading to calls for strict action against the malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)