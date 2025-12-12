Left Menu

FIR Filed in Fake Identity Case Against Delhi BJP Chief Impersonator

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unknown individual accused of impersonating Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. The impersonator allegedly used a fake identity to seek favors from senior government officials. The complaint was lodged by the Delhi BJP office secretary, Brijesh Rai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:14 IST
FIR Filed in Fake Identity Case Against Delhi BJP Chief Impersonator
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have initiated a criminal investigation against an unidentified person accused of impersonating Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva.

An FIR was filed following the complaint by Brijesh Rai, the office secretary of the Delhi BJP, after discovering the impersonation.

The accused reportedly used a fake identity with photographs of Sachdeva to solicit favors from senior government officials, leading to calls for strict action against the malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025