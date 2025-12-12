FIR Filed in Fake Identity Case Against Delhi BJP Chief Impersonator
The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unknown individual accused of impersonating Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. The impersonator allegedly used a fake identity to seek favors from senior government officials. The complaint was lodged by the Delhi BJP office secretary, Brijesh Rai.
The Delhi Police have initiated a criminal investigation against an unidentified person accused of impersonating Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva.
An FIR was filed following the complaint by Brijesh Rai, the office secretary of the Delhi BJP, after discovering the impersonation.
The accused reportedly used a fake identity with photographs of Sachdeva to solicit favors from senior government officials, leading to calls for strict action against the malpractice.
