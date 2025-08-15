Goldi Solar Achieves Energy Milestone in Chikhalda Village
Goldi Solar, a major player in renewable energy, has solarised every building in Gujarat's Chikhalda village, ensuring stable, 24/7 electricity at no cost. This initiative aligns with India's clean energy programs and demonstrates the company's commitment to empowering rural communities with sustainable solutions.
Goldi Solar has completed the installation of rooftop solar systems across all buildings in Chikhalda village, Gujarat, achieving 24/7 stable electricity for residents.
The initiative, executed at no cost, brings energy independence using high-quality, AI-powered solar modules, a first in India.
Aligning with national clean energy programs, this project underscores Goldi Solar's commitment to sustainable rural empowerment.
