Goldi Solar Achieves Energy Milestone in Chikhalda Village

Goldi Solar has completed the installation of rooftop solar systems across all buildings in Chikhalda village, Gujarat, achieving 24/7 stable electricity for residents.

The initiative, executed at no cost, brings energy independence using high-quality, AI-powered solar modules, a first in India.

Aligning with national clean energy programs, this project underscores Goldi Solar's commitment to sustainable rural empowerment.

