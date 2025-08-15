Left Menu

Goldi Solar Achieves Energy Milestone in Chikhalda Village

Goldi Solar, a major player in renewable energy, has solarised every building in Gujarat's Chikhalda village, ensuring stable, 24/7 electricity at no cost. This initiative aligns with India's clean energy programs and demonstrates the company's commitment to empowering rural communities with sustainable solutions.

Updated: 15-08-2025 14:35 IST
Goldi Solar has completed the installation of rooftop solar systems across all buildings in Chikhalda village, Gujarat, achieving 24/7 stable electricity for residents.

The initiative, executed at no cost, brings energy independence using high-quality, AI-powered solar modules, a first in India.

Aligning with national clean energy programs, this project underscores Goldi Solar's commitment to sustainable rural empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

