Tricolour Triumphs: A Patriotic Parade of Unity in Tawang

At an altitude of 14,000 feet, patriotism intertwined with teamwork as the Indian Army's Gajraj Corps spearheaded the Tiranga March in Chuna's forward areas, Tawang district, marking India's 79th Independence Day on Friday. This novel initiative saw 160 Gorkha troops, 25 ITBP personnel, and around 150 local villagers, including children, carry a 100-meter National Flag across the picturesque Himalayan grasslands.

Led by Assistant Commissioner Thutan Wangchu, the Civil Administration organized the local populace, while the Indian Army facilitated the event. Students from the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, Sarnath, Varanasi, joined the march to reconnect with their patriotic roots. Post-march, all participants united for a 'No Plastic Zone' cleanliness drive, reinforcing efforts to preserve the delicate Himalayan ecosystem.

The sweeping tricolour across lofty peaks symbolized unity, with soldiers securing the borders, villagers upholding traditions, and administrators advocating for sustainability. The event underscored the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav,' emphasizing shared national responsibility. Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the initiative, calling it the 'true spirit of India at its peaks,' as the tricolour turned the remote region into a vibrant scene of national pride and environmental consciousness.

