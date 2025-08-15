FTSE 100 Steady Amid U.S.-Russia Tensions and Economic Optimism
Britain's FTSE 100 remained flat despite hitting an intraday peak, weighed down by defense stocks ahead of U.S.-Russia talks on Ukraine. Optimism over potential U.S. interest rate cuts and positive UK GDP data bolstered the week's gains. The aerospace sector underperformed, while industrial metal miners rallied.
The FTSE 100 index in Britain held steady on Friday, despite nearly reaching an all-time intraday high, as defense stocks dragged amid looming talks between the U.S. and Russia regarding Ukraine.
By 1000 GMT, the index showed potential weekly gains, driven by renewed optimism about prospective U.S. interest rate cuts, surprising UK GDP data, and favorable corporate earnings.
The aerospace and defense sectors were lagging, with a 1.8% drop tied to the anticipated high-stakes meeting in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The energy sector saw a modest 0.2% gain amid ceasefire speculation, potentially easing sanctions on Russian oil and impacting crude prices. Industrial metal miners also saw a 2% boost, fueled by hopes for Chinese economic stimulus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ecuador's Bold Move: Environmental Ministry Merges with Energy Sector
Medistep Healthcare's IPO Aims for Growth in Sanitary Pads & Energy Sector
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd. Makes Bold Energy Sector Move with Quippo Acquisition
Pakistan Eyes Interest Rate Cuts: Central Bank's Next Move
We are bringing more reforms in nuclear energy sector, opened it for private participation: PM Modi.