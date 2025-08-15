FTSE 100 Steady Amid U.S.-Russia Tensions and Economic Optimism

The FTSE 100 index in Britain held steady on Friday, despite nearly reaching an all-time intraday high, as defense stocks dragged amid looming talks between the U.S. and Russia regarding Ukraine.

By 1000 GMT, the index showed potential weekly gains, driven by renewed optimism about prospective U.S. interest rate cuts, surprising UK GDP data, and favorable corporate earnings.

The aerospace and defense sectors were lagging, with a 1.8% drop tied to the anticipated high-stakes meeting in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The energy sector saw a modest 0.2% gain amid ceasefire speculation, potentially easing sanctions on Russian oil and impacting crude prices. Industrial metal miners also saw a 2% boost, fueled by hopes for Chinese economic stimulus.

