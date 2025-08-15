AIMS Mohali Celebrates Independence Day with Health Focus

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) in Mohali commemorated the 79th Independence Day with a blend of patriotic fervor and a strong emphasis on health awareness. Under the Viksit Bharat - Viksit Punjab initiative, the Department of Community Medicine hosted a symposium centered on Primary Health Care (PHC), with dedicated third-year MBBS students presenting innovative solutions aimed at promoting equitable access, preventive care, and digital advancements in healthcare.

The occasion was honored by the presence of Anurag Kundu, a member of the Punjab Development Commission. He shared a touching story about the impact of public health in schools, encompassing vision screening, nutrition counseling, and other health-promoting activities. He also stressed the importance of Punjab's comprehensive PHC network, featuring facilities such as Sub-Centres, PHCs, and Aam Aadmi Clinics. During the event, panelists including Vrinda, Vanshika, Tanmay, and Sanvi, moderated by Vaibhav and Jasmine, discussed strategies for advancing maternal health, preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and integrating mental health and AI-driven services.

Dr. Bhavneet Bharti, Director Principal, underlined the need for compassion in healthcare. Meanwhile, Dr. Amrit Kaur Virk and colleagues emphasized the enriching educational experience for students. As a gesture of community service, Rotary Club Chandigarh sponsored healthy kits distributed to lactating mothers, celebrating the 91st birthday of Past Rotary International President Mr. Raja Saboo. The celebrations included a flag-hoisting ceremony and a colorful cultural program, illustrating the theme of Independent India with music, skits, and decorations. Certificates of Appreciation were awarded to the institute's committed staff, including Nursing Superintendents Sister Sukhwinder and Sister Kamal.