USAID's Oversight Concerns Amid Ukraine Aid Program Cancellations

USAID's ability to oversee foreign aid programs is compromised after Trump administration's cancellation of monitoring contracts for Ukraine, risking fraud and waste. The dismantling of USAID affects its role in directing funds and managing aid programs, while watchdog agencies report a lack of effective oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-08-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 21:55 IST
USAID's oversight capabilities over foreign aid to Ukraine have diminished following the Trump administration's decision to terminate independent monitoring contracts, raising concerns about potential waste and abuse. According to a recent report by the State Department, Pentagon, and USAID inspectors general, this move hampers the agency's ability to ensure program effectiveness and accountability.

For over sixty years, USAID has played a crucial role as the main U.S. agency administering civilian foreign aid. However, the Trump administration's plans to dismantle the agency, culminating in its closure on September 2, threaten this legacy. This change comes after President Donald Trump's freeze on foreign assistance pending reviews for alignment with his 'America First' policy led to the halt of aid disbursements in July.

The watchdogs' report highlights that USAID managed substantial financial support for Ukraine, including $30.2 billion in direct budget assistance and securing a $20 billion loan guarantee. The termination of 25 civilian aid programs and the transfer of 29 others raises concerns about the effectiveness of remaining efforts, especially in conflict zones susceptible to fund diversion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

